DECISION 2020: U.S. House candidate Steve King interview

UNDATED (KTIV) - Nine-term incumbent Congressman Steve King has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2002. He's one of five Republicans vying for their party's nomination.

"Congressman King, if you're reelected to congress, how will you help jump-start economic recovery here at home, and rebuild after the damage to farmers, packers, producers from the COVID-19 pandemic?" asked Matt Breen. "Well, a lot of the same things that I've been doing," said Rep. Steve King, (R) Iowa District 4 U.S. House Candidate. "Supporting the tax cuts that we did in 2018 was the best vote I put up in Congress. I also passes regulations that would require all legislation to come back before Congress over a period of 10 years to be reauthorized by Congress or they would sunset. That will streamline our regulations dramatically. I passed it out of the House in a previous Congress as an amendment, but it's bigger than the bill that I amended it to. And then I continue to push foreign trade. I push that trade through… every bilateral trade agreement I can get. Especially with the United Kingdom. That's because doing so puts the U.S. trade 'camel's' nose under underneath the European Union's trade citadel's tent. And, we need to get into the European Union. So, those are a number of things that I've always been for trade. I've always been for low taxes. I've always been for streamlining. But, I also have a bill that indemnifies our livestock producers, who are victims of COVID."

"Congress is now weighing the third federal aid package to help Americans hit hard by COVID-19," said Breen. "What would you have done differently in response to the pandemic?" "Most of what came down in that bill, that $3-trillion bill was written in Nancy Pelosi's office, so we didn't actually take it seriously that we had a vehicle to work with," said King. "Well, it's not a vehicle to work with. We knew it was going nowhere in the Senate, and we knew the president would veto it, so we put up the votes to let the president know that we would protect his veto should that be the case. But, what I would do is… I favor a payroll tax holiday as the next good step to do. We'll probably have to put some more money into the PPE program because that's likely to run out in the future. But, a payroll tax holiday helps the employer and the employee to get people back to work. Also, sunset that $600 a week, that's in addition to unemployment checks at the end of 12 weeks, altogether. I would let that sunset, and bring people back to work and see the impact of that before I would go back into that arena again. The Democrats want to keep that extra $600 clear into 2021, and coupled with unemployment benefits, and that pays people not to work, and we can't recover an economy unless people go back to work and produce goods and services that have a marketable value here, and at home."