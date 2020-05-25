Denison Memorial Day Service goes on with smaller crowd

DENISON, Iowa (KTIV) - The annual service that typically attracted hundreds was held at the Oakland Cemetery Chapel Monday morning, with a much smaller crowd allowing for room to social distance.



The service began with an opening prayer and was followed by the reading of General Logan's Order's and names of the fallen comrades.



It was concluded with a celebratory 21 Gun Salute honoring those that have died.



Officials say that canceling the celebration was not an option.