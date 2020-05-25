Drive-by celebration for Siouxlander being deployed

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Memorial Day is a day to remember those who died in active military service. Monday, was a day to recognize and honor a Siouxlander, who is just at the beginning of his military journey.

"I'm very proud of him and I love him to death," said Anne Brown, Mother.

In one week, 22-year-old Jonathon Choquette is leaving to serve his country.

"About a couple months ago they confirmed it with us that we are being deployed," said Jonathon Choquette, United States National Guard. "That really made me feel excited I guess. To go to another country and protect and serve. It's what I've always wanted to do really."

His close family members gathered on Memorial day to witness a special send-off.

"One last together before he takes off," said Brown. "I know he'll be fine, but again, he's not going off to college…he's going clear across the world and helping our country."

To show their support, those close to Jonathon drove by his home to wish him well in his next chapter.

"It just means a lot, you know on Memorial Day, in a week we leave, it's kind of heart-warming," said Cohoquette.

Although it is hard on his family to see him go, they are proud of him, and the sacrifice he is willing to make.

"Sad but happy because he's going to serve our country," said Jackson and Sophia, Siblings.

"I want to thank my girlfriend, my mom, everyone in my family really," said Choquette. "I really don't know where I would be without them, they've helped me every step of the way. They're my rock, and they're the ones that push me to do better every day."

Jonathon's mother, Anne, says if anyone is interested in sending a care package they can contact her.