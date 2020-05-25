Five OABCIG seniors sign to play volleyball in the GPAC

IDA GROVE, Iowa (KTIV) -- It's was a busy spring for college signings at OABCIG high school. Five Falcon seniors have signed to play volleyball in the GPAC.

Corin Bower and Liz Zobel signed to play at Morningside. Abby Bender will play at Northwestern, Kylee Weber goes to Dordt and Ryder Cranston will play at Briar Cliff.

These girls have played together for many years, helping OABCIG win the championship in the Western Valley Conference last season.