Iowa reports 7 additional COVID-19 deaths, 344 more cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- According to Iowa's COVID-19 dashboard, as of 10 a.m. Monday there are seven more COVID-19 deaths along with 344 more cases.

This brings Iowa's total to 17,557 confirmed cases with a death toll of 456. 132,655 Iowans have been tested while 9,341 have reportedly recovered.

There have been 114,795 negative cases reported in the state.

KTIV will be reporting Iowa's COVID-19 numbers once a day at 10 a.m. For the latest real-time numbers, click here.