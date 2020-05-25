More severe weather potential in far eastern Siouxland late today

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s been another day filled with some cloudy skies and showers.

The highs were around 70 and winds stayed mild.

As we head into the late afternoon hours, the edge of eastern Siouxland, along and east of Highway 71, has a marginal risk of getting some severe weather.

If you are in that region, keep an eye on your forecast through the late day.

Later in the night, everyone in Siouxland still has a chance of getting showers.

The low will be in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow the shower chances continue, and the high will be in the low 70s.

Wednesday takes the first step towards more mild weather.

There is a slight chance of an isolated shower, but otherwise skies stay mostly cloudy, and the high will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday will have partly sunny skies, with a high in the mid 70s.

Friday looks to finally return more of that sunshine, with a high in the low 70s.

Saturday will also be mostly sunny, with a high in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be similar to Saturday, but with a high in the upper 70s.

Monday will be near 80, with a partly cloudy sky.