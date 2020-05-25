One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Winnebago

Winnebago, Nebraska (KTIV) -- The Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System, which is comprised of the Winnebago Public Health Department (WPHD), and Twelve Clans Unity Hospital (TCUH), are confirming one additional case of COVID-19 in Winnebago.

The additional positive case was tested in another county. The individual remains in good condition and isolated at home.

The WPHD continues to monitor and notify any potential contacts of all positive cases.

No other details are being released at this time to protect the privacy of the individual.