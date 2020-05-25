Rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms for Memorial Day

We have already seen some thunderstorms over the holiday weekend and more wet weather looks to be on the way for our Memorial Day.



A swath of showers will push northward into the area this morning.



By the middle of the day we may get a bit of a break before scattered thundershowers bubble up in the afternoon.



No severe weather is expected and it will not be a complete washout but the scattered showers and thunderstorms may put a hamper on any outdoor activities.



Many will see additional rainfall totals around half an inch.



Some scattered showers remain in place overnight, especially in northwest Iowa.



A few hit or miss showers remain possible Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s.



After Tuesday, things are looking drier with mostly cloudy skies remaining in place Wednesday but some sunshine returning Thursday and Friday.



Highs through the rest of the week stay in the 70s and that looks to be the case into the weekend as well.



As we begin June Monday we should be sitting near 80 degrees with dry weather still in place.