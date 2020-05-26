Annual BaconFest to be held on Sept. 19 at Hard Rock

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Organizers for Siouxland's annual BaconFest have announced they are going ahead with plans to hold the fundraiser this September.

The Siouxland Habitat for Humanity board of directors and the BaconFest committee say the event will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 19. It'll take place at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino's Battery Park in Sioux City.

“Important to note is the change in time for our event,” stated Fred Hexom, executive director for Siouxland Habitat. “We have talked about changing the time of the event for a couple of years. The committee thought that with all the COVID-19 related changes that will be utilized, now was a good time

to make the move to a later start in the day."

Organizers for BaconFest, which is a signature fundraiser for the Siouxland Habitat for Humanity, say they will implement CDC as well as state and local guidelines to ensure the safety of those in attendance.

Organizers say they will be working with Hard Rock while implementing those guidelines.

More details will be announced at a later date.