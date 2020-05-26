Blackbird Bend Casino not opening on June 1

ONAWA, Iowa (KTIV)- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Monday announced casinos may re-open with restrictions starting on Monday, June 1.

One Siouxland casino says they will not be opening their doors on June 1, because they are simply not prepared.

"At this moment we are not prepared to open on June 1," says Brad Appleton, COO, Blackbird Bend Cooperation.

Blackbird Bend Casino in Onawa, Iowa, says they are not yet ready to open their doors at the beginning of next month.

But once they do open, they will have safety precautions firmly in place.

"We will designate one entrance point and exit point," says Appleton. "Screening will be a questionnaire as well as a noninvasive temperature reading. Reasonable physical distancing from all gamin positions."

The casino says they hope to open by mid-June, but will take the necessary steps in the meantime.

"We will evaluate the situation locally and stuff before we make that decision," says Appleton. "And make sure it's done in the best interest of public safety and health reasons."

Appleton says they took a hit financially because they were closed for the past three months. But adds they are still in a good position.

KTIV also reached out to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Sioux City. They said they're still working out plans and are unsure whether they'll be able to reopen on June 1.