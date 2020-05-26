DECISION 2020: U.S. House candidate Bret Richards interview

UNDATED (KTIV) - Country Stores CEO Bret Richards, of Irwin, Iowa, is one of five Republicans vying for their party's nomination, and the right to face Democrat J.D. Scholten in the November general election.

"Mr. Richards, if elected to congress, how will you help jump-start economic recovery here at home, and rebuild after the damage to farmers, packers, producers from the COVID-19 pandemic?" asked Matt Breen. "That's a great question," said Bret Richards, (R) Iowa District 4 U.S. House Candidate. "I just talked with someone last night who had lost his job. I've talked to a lot of small business owners who are afraid they may not be able to open up at all. They're afraid they won't have a town left. So, we have got to get back to a place in this country where we manufacture things here. Where we encourage small business. It means we have got to stop having laws and regulations that encourage monopolies, large companies."

"Congress is now weighing the third federal aid package to help Americans hit hard by COVID-19," said Breen. "What would you have done differently in response to the pandemic?" "I do acknowledge that it's a unique situation, and looking back we're going to learn lessons," said Richards. "But, first of all, we have to get back to a place in our culture, and this country, where we save. My wife and I try to save three-months income just in case something happens, and if we don't know where our next paycheck will come from. Our country needs to get back to that place, too. I would not have spent all that money on bailing out cruise lines, and airlines, and huge businesses. If we're going to have government tell us to stay home it's going to have to be directed at the people."

"If after the 2020 election, the balance of power remains the same in the House, how will you work with the Democratic majority to help the people of the 4th District?" asked Breen. "Well, you know what, I will not compromise my principles, but that doesn't mean we can't get done what needs to get done," said Richards. "What I'll do is go find those business owners, those people that served in the Army, and anyone else that will talk, and are willing to put the country before their career. One of the biggest problems we have are politicians that just care about getting reelected. So, there are people out there, who want to do what's right for the country."