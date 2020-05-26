DECISION 2020: U.S. House candidate Jeremy Taylor interview

UNDATED (KTIV) - Jeremy Taylor, an energy specialist, and former member of the Iowa House of Representatives, is one of five Republicans vying for their party's nomination, and the right to face Democrat J.D. Scholten in the November general election.

"Mr. Taylor, if elected to congress, how will you help jump-start economic recovery here at home, and rebuild after the damage to farmers, packers, producers from the COVID-19 pandemic?" asked Matt Breen. "It starts with sitting on the House Ag Committee," said Jeremy Taylor, (R) Iowa District 4 U.S. House Candidate. "And, it starts by making sure that we have producers that are able to get their product to market, and making sure we can break up the consolidation of the packers, as well as, transparency in beef pricing. We also need to make sure that our RFS is implemented for corn growers, and that we really make sure rules and regulations are eased in order to help our family farmers here in the 4th District."

"Congress is now weighing the third federal aid package to help Americans hit hard by COVID-19," said Breen. "What would you have done differently in response to the pandemic?" "I would make sure that we are able to increasingly get our economy back on its feet," said Taylor. "But, this $3-trillion stimulus package that Nancy Pelosi, and others are pushing… this is simply unaffordable. So, I'd make sure we are leaning forward in getting our economy back on its feet. But, we also need to make sure it's done in a way that targets small businesses and individuals. An aid package that doesn't include anything from the New Green Deal, to the leftist policies that aren't helping us in the 4th District."

"If after the 2020 election, the balance of power remains the same in the House, how will you work with the Democratic majority to help the people of the 4th District?" asked Breen. "I think we need to put forward our ag economy, and make certain that we stay principled on our conservative rights and values that are reflective of the family values here in the 4th District," said Taylor. "Seeing areas that we can work together, and areas where we have to stay on principle. You can trust me to do so."

"What makes you the best candidate for the job?" asked Breen. "As a National Guard chaplain, and major, believe that I'm called to serve, and to stand for such a time as this," said Taylor. "I'm absolutely a conservative that can serve on committees, and won't 'go along to get along', but will remain tried and true, and convicted in my principles, and go and fight for families in the 4th District."