DECISION 2020: U.S. House candidate Steve Reeder interview

Commercial real estate developer Steve Reeder, of Arnolds Park, Iowa, is one of five Republicans vying for their party's nomination, and the right to face Democrat J.D. Scholten in the November general election.

"Mr. Reeder, if elected to congress, how will you help jump-start economic recovery here at home, and rebuild after the damage to farmers, packers, producers from the COVID-19 pandemic?" asked Matt Breen. "Matt, I've had a real simple message from the beginning, and it's about limited government, more faith, and more freedom," said Steve Reeder, (R) Iowa District 4 U.S. House Candidate. "I want to get regulation cut, and as we've seen Thomas Massie introducing this 'PRIME Act', it's about deregulating the big processing industry and offering entrepreneurs the opportunity to start a business without our government regulations and taxes stifling that."

"Congress is now weighing the third federal aid package to help Americans hit hard by COVID-19," said Breen. "What would you have done differently in response to the pandemic?" "First of all, the stimulus was needed because our government was basically telling people not to work," said Reeder. "However, we've seen the stimulus package is so unevenly distributed, and there is fraud. We just saw in the last 24 hours, Matt, Planned Parenthood got millions and millions of dollars when there's business right here in Dickinson County that didn't get any money and had to lay off 19 employees. What we need to do is make sure that-- if there is any stimulus money-- that it's evenly distributed. I'd rather give tax cuts than handouts."

"If after the 2020 election, the balance of power remains the same in the House, how will you work with the Democratic majority to help the people of the 4th District?" asked Breen. "I'm glad you asked that Matt because I've got 35-years of negotiating skills in business," said Reeder. "I've been in the real estate brokerage and development business. I've always been a self-employed contractor. I didn't get paid unless I completed a deal. That's why I have surrounded myself with professionals and experts across the district that can help me communicate with the people across the aisle. I think my negotiating skills can do that, Matt."