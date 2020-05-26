Estherville woman arrested after alleged assault

Estherville, Iowa (KTIV) - An Estherville, Iowa woman has been arrested for the assault of a man, and trying to conceal the evidence.

Estherville officers were dispatched to check on an unconscious man at a residence. They arrived to find a man with serious head injuries in the backyard.

He was taken to an Estherville hospital and then transferred to Sioux Falls.

After executing a search warrant on the property, officers found evidence of assault and Julissa Ramirez was taken into custody after an interview with officers.

Ramirez is charged with with Willful Injury and Obstruction of Prosecution or Defense for attempting to conceal evidence of the crime.

Ramirez is being held on a $200,000 cash or surety bond at the Emmet County Jail.