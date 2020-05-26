Grand Falls Casino prepares to reopen on June 1

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- With Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announcing casinos will be allowed to open on June 1, Siouxland casinos are preparing to reopen after being shut down for nearly three months.

That includes Grand Falls Casino in Larchwood, Iowa, which is preparing to open this Monday.

General Manager Sharon Haselhoff says they have been preparing for this announcement.

"It has been kind of quiet here for the last two months," said Haselhoff. "We are really excited today about the governor's announcement about June 1st and being able to open up the casino."

Haselhoff says for the past two weeks, employees have gone through training on new procedures, including proper sanitation and social distancing.

Table games will be limited to 3 players at a time. And they are hopeful guests will social distance when using slot machines.

Haselhoff says unless employees are behind plexiglass, they will be required to wear a mask. She says their number one priority is the safety of guests and their employees.

"Those are really just some of the basic things that we are doing but they are so key in keeping our guest and our employees safe," said Haselhoff.

KTIV also reached out to the Hardrock Hotel and Casino in Sioux City. They said they're still working out plans and are unsure whether they'll be able to reopen on June 1.