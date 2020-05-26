 Skip to Content

Investigation underway for fatal ATV accident in Sac City

Sac City, Iowa (KTIV) - Sac County sheriff’s office is investigating an ATV accident that occurred during the early morning hours of Monday May 18, 2020.

17-year-old Ryan Stephens of Sac City, Iowa, was the passenger on an ATV that crashed into a tree around 2:30 a.m. which ejected both people onboard.

Stephens was initially taken to Loring Hospital, then transferred to Sioux City where he succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

