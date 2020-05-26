Iowa reports 17,661 total positive COVID-19 cases, death toll reaches 464

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- According to Iowa's COVID-19 dashboard, as of 10 a.m. Tuesday there are eight more COVID-19 deaths along with 104 more cases.

This brings Iowa's total to 17,661 confirmed cases with a death toll of 456. The Iowa Department of Public Health says 134,984 Iowans have been tested while 9,410 have reportedly recovered.

There have been 117,020 negative cases reported in the state.

Currently, there are 377 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Iowa, with 118 of them in the ICU.

In northwest Iowa, designated as RMCC Region 3 by the state, there are 105 hospitalized COVID-19 patients with 12 of them being admitted in the last 24 hours.

Of those patients, 37 are in the ICU and 25 are on ventilators. Officials say there are 555 inpatient beds, 90 ICU beds and 81 ventilators available in northwest Iowa.

KTIV will be reporting Iowa's COVID-19 numbers once a day at 10 a.m. For the latest real-time numbers, click here.