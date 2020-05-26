Iowa State expects to have football season

AMES, Iowa (KTIV) - NCAA division one football players are allowed back on campus for voluntary workouts in June. But will there be a season this fall? Iowa State Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard believes there will.

Pollard released a statement today to Cyclones fans saying that he fully anticipates that Iowa State will take the field for their season opener at Jack Trice Stadium on September 5th against South Dakota. Attendance would be limited to 50 percent capacity to meet current guidelines established by state and local officials. That would limit the capacity at Jack Trice to 30,000 fans. So far 22,000 fans have already renewed their season tickets. Pollard doesn't envision single game tickets being sold because he fully expects them to hit the capacity limit with season ticket holders.