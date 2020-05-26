Sioux City bars continue to prepare for Thursday’s soft reopening

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- In less than 48 hours, bars will be the latest businesses to reopen.

Under Governor Reynolds and CDC's suggestions, bars can open back up on May 28th at 50% capacity.

Staff and managers at several Sioux City bars have been busy the past week, making sure they are prepared to safely welcome in new and returning customers.

"We will obviously be keeping a count of how many people are coming through the door, we've also taken away tables that way, at least in here, it will be easier to monitor it. And as far as the other establishments, I know they will be implementing the same thing," said Rebo's General Manager Candice McDowell.

Many still wonder how bar staff will be able to enforce a six-foot space between each group of customers.

Managers with three downtown bars say it might be challenging to enforce, but they are confident they have taken the necessary steps.

"It's kind of a new ball game for every body right now, with everything going on. So as we know more details and changes with Governor Reynolds, and just keeping the health and well-being all around, we'll be making those changes as they come. I'm just really excited to have every body come back in and seeing all my regular customers' faces, that sort of stuff, it'll be nice," said McDowell.

Managers say their hours of operation will go back to normal on that first night.