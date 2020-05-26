Man pleads not guilty to first-degree murder charge in 2019 Sioux City death

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man is pleading not guilty to charges - including first-degree murder - after Sioux City Police say he killed his ex-wife's landlord and stole his car last July.

Forty-five-year-old Gary Dains Jr. is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, and second-degree theft. He entered his plea on May 21 in Woodbury County District Court.

He is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on $1,010,000 bond.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, on July 9, 2019, Sioux City Police was called to a residence on the 300 block of 20th Street on a burglary complaint.

Police met Paul Smith, a landlord at the residence, who said his lone tenant's ex-husband - identified as Dains - broke into his bedroom and stole coins and jewelry and stole two drills from the basement.

Police say the tenant told them Dains was with her that day, but she left him in her residence when she went to work.

A week later on July 16 police were called back to the residence for a welfare check after the tenant said she had not seen Smith in some time.

Police say she was also concerned when earlier in the day she saw Dains driving Smith's Ford Explorer in the 1900 block of Grandview Boulevard.

When police entered Smith's kitchen, they found him dead on the floor. According to the complaint, an autopsy revealed Smith died of blunt force trauma to the head and neck, with a probable component of strangulation.

Police found the Explorer later that night at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. The woman who had the vehicle said Dains, who was in the area of Sioux Apartments earlier in the day, gave it to her. She said he had head injuries.

Dains was found a day later on July 17 at 14th and Douglas Street. He was arrested on a warrant out of Tennessee.

According to the complaint, Dains told police he was a methamphetamine addict and had been using since he was 13. The complaint says Dains admitted to walking into Smith's home on July 16. Dains said Smith was deaf and did not hear him when he entered.

According to the complaint, Dains said when Smith saw him, he told Dains to get out before attacking him. Dains said he struck Smith in the face who fell to the floor. Dains said Smith was holding his hands over his face and was breathing but not saying anything.

He said he remained in Smith's residence for another 20 minutes, looking for money to steal.