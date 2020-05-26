Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise to 12,619, officials report 3 new deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials reported 264 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state's total to 12,619.

Health officials also reported three more COVID-19 deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 153.

As of May 26, officials say out of the 90,748 Nebraskans that have been tested for COVID-19, 77,802 came back negative.

Nebraska doesn't currently release recovery rates for COVID-19 patients.