NSAA will allow summer workouts with strict guidelines

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KTIV) - The Nebraska School Activities Association announced Tuesday that schools may conduct voluntary summer weight lifting and conditioning workouts starting on June 1st.

There will be strict guidelines that schools have to follow. Groups of no more than 25 people are allowed at the facilities at one time. Schools in Dakota county can only have groups of ten or fewer. Sessions may only include weight lifting, running, and exercises designed to promote physical fitness. Sport specific drills are not permitted. School sponsored camps and clinics are not allowed at this time.