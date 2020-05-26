River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Clay County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Little Sioux River at Spencer.

* until further notice.

* At 08AM Tuesday the stage was 11.33 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 10.00 feet.

* Forecast…The river is near crest now.

* At stages near 10.0 feet…The right bank overflows, and minor

flooding of the Spencer city park and some rural agricultural areas

begins.

&&