River Flood Warning until MON 1:00 AM CDT

River Flood Warning until MON 1:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Clay County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Little Sioux River near Milford.
* until late Sunday night.
* At 08AM Tuesday the stage was 12.73 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 12.00 feet.
* Forecast…The river will remain near 12.8 feet through Wednesday.
The river will fall below flood stage Sunday May 31.
* At stages near 12.0 feet…Minor flooding of low lying agricultural
lands begins.
&&