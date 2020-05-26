 Skip to Content

River Flood Warning until MON 1:00 AM CDT

Updated
Last updated today at 2:24 pm
9:17 am Weather Alert, Wx Alert - Clay IA

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Clay County

The Flood Warning continues for
The Little Sioux River near Milford.
* until late Sunday night.
* At 08AM Tuesday the stage was 12.73 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 12.00 feet.
* Forecast…The river will remain near 12.8 feet through Wednesday.
The river will fall below flood stage Sunday May 31.
* At stages near 12.0 feet…Minor flooding of low lying agricultural
lands begins.

&&

ktivweather

Related Articles

Skip to content