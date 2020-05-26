River Flood Warning until MON 1:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Clay County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Little Sioux River near Milford.

* until late Sunday night.

* At 08AM Tuesday the stage was 12.73 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 12.00 feet.

* Forecast…The river will remain near 12.8 feet through Wednesday.

The river will fall below flood stage Sunday May 31.

* At stages near 12.0 feet…Minor flooding of low lying agricultural

lands begins.

