Scattered showers through the day with strong afternoon thunderstorms possible east

We have areas of fog with plenty of moisture in place early this morning.



Expect that to linger around until mid to late morning.



Scattered showers will also be moving through from time to time this morning.



By the afternoon, a warm front looks to lift into Iowa and provide the ingredients to spark off scattered thunderstorms east of Interstate 29.



Some of these storms could become severe with large hail, gusty winds, heavy rain and even a tornado or two possible.



The peak time period will be from 2 to 8 PM.



Highs top out near 70 degrees with plenty of humidity.



A few showers linger around overnight with temperatures in the upper 50s.



Wednesday and Thursday will stay a little muggy with mostly cloudy skies and some isolated thundershowers possible.



We stay in the 70s through the week.



We do look to dry out Friday before some showers again become possible Saturday.



A shower or two may linger into Sunday morning with decreasing cloud cover through the rest of the day.



Signs point toward dry weather and warmer temperatures for the first days of June, Monday and Tuesday.