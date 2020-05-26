Siouxland doctor answers questions about COVID-19

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- Dr. Larry Volz, Chief Medical Officer at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center answers questions about COVID-19.

Question: Does COVID-19 mutate after each transmission?

Dr. Larry Volz: COVID-19 is an RNA type virus. And those viruses, as they change and they multiply, they do mutate. But this virus is really mutating very slowly. We're still seeing the same strain that many people were infected with in China that is affecting Europe and the U. S. So it does mutate, but at this point, we're not anticipating that it's really an issue.

Question: Are all vaccine trials working together in conjunction with the FDA? Approximately how many trials for a COVID-10 vaccine are ongoing at the present time?

Dr. Larry Volz: The FDA really only has oversight over vaccines created in the U. S. or to be sold in the U. S. So there are currently eight vaccines in trial across the world. There are really only two right now that the FDA has oversight over that are being conducted in the United States. Right now, it looks as though there are about 100 pre-clinical vaccines that are being created so there's a lot of work being done around this. The process to go through the FDA to actually get to being injected into humans to become mainstream use really takes a long time. And we would not probably expect that to be completed until next Summer. But there are Phase Two trials being conducted now.

Question: If I have COVID-19 symptoms and have been told to isolate at home, how do I know when it's bad enough to go to the ER?

Dr. Larry Volz: COVID really is a different disease than the flu would be and your symptoms aren't always clear. So the things you need to pay attention to are shortness of breath or if you're close to someone and they're having mental status changes where they're just not acting quite right, their color is off, their lips look a little blue because your oxygen levels can drop asymptomatically with COVID and that's a concerning finding. So if you're having any of those symptoms where you walk across the room and you're having shortness of breath or you can't catch your breath when your sitting, those are times when you need to contact your primary care provider or you need to come to the emergency room. If you're not having any concerning symptoms such as those, then it's okay to stay home. We want to make sure if you're having anything like that, that you are coming into the emergency room to be treated.

