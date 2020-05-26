South Dakota reports over 60 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - On Tuesday, South Dakota health officials confirmed 67 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, the state currently has 1,075 active cases. Officials say 3,528 of the state's positive cases have recovered.

As of Tuesday the state has tallied 4,653 total positive cases of the virus. A majority of the state's cases have been reported in Minnehaha County, which has confirmed 3,289 total cases.

No new deaths have been reported in South Dakota, leaving the state's total at 50.

Officials say 106 residents remain hospitalized due to the virus. A total of 378 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.