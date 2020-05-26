Spirit Lake, IA man faces first-degree murder charge in fatal shooting

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - A Spirit Lake, Iowa, man charged earlier this month in the shooting death of a man near Ireton, Iowa, will now face a first-degree murder charge.

Seventy-year-old Gregg Winterfeld was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of 58-year-old Grant Wilson.

The charge was elevated on May 22.

On May 9, the Sioux County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting inside a home on Dove Avenue where they found Wilson dead.

According to court documents, the two men had gotten into an argument inside the home after they had been drinking whiskey and beer since noon.

Wilson went to sleep outside in a car while Winterfeld armed himself with a revolver before trying to convince Grant to sleep inside.

According to documents, the men began to argue again when Winterfeld unholstered the gun.

He said Wilson had a "crazy look" in his eyes and had a knife, which is the reason he shot him. Winterfeld told authorities he was between three-to-four feet from Wilson when he shot him.