Tornado Watch continues for far eastern Siouxland until 8 pm

**Tornado Watch for Emmet, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, Calhoun, and Carroll Counties until 8 pm**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s been a cloudy and rainy stretch of weather the past few days and eastern Siouxland has even had a chance of some strong storms this afternoon.

But the system bring us this shower and thunderstorm activity will be moving out of here tonight.

That means we could still wake up to clouds on Wednesday morning but we’ll try to see some clearing by the afternoon with highs getting warmer for us in the mid to upper 70s.

We could see an isolated shower or thundershower try to develop in far eastern Siouxland late in the day on Wednesday.

A few showers could then develop west of the viewing area Wednesday night, so that could give mainly western Siouxland a small chance of a rain shower into early Thursday morning before they fall apart.

Otherwise, Thursday will be looking quite nice with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A little cooler weather then moves in for late in the workweek, but that means it’s going to be feeling very nice with highs on Friday in the low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday could bring in a chance of showers and maybe a thunderstorm with highs in the upper 60s for many of us.

A small chance of a shower could linger into Sunday morning, but partly sunny skies should return by the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Next week will start to warm up with dry conditions early in the week as highs reach the low 80s on Monday and the mid 80s on Tuesday.