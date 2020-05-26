Woodbury County COVID-19 deaths rise to 30

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Local health officials have confirmed four additional COVID-19 death since Friday, May 22.

According to the Siouxland District Health Department, this brings the county's total deaths due to the virus up to 30.

As of the morning of May 26, the Iowa Department of Public Health says there has been 2,638 positive COVID-19 cases in the state.

The Siouxland District Health says there were 50 new cases confirmed on Saturday, 31 cases on Sunday, 42 cases on Monday and 35 cases on Tuesday.

Thus far, the SDHD has confirmed 1,280 of the county's COVID-19 cases have recovered. Officials say 197 residents have been hospitalized with 122 of them having already been discharged.