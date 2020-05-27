4th COVID-19 death reported in Madison County, NE

MADISON COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials are reporting Madison County's fourth COVID-19 death.

The Elkhorn Logan Valey Public Health Department says the death involved a male in his 70s that had several underlying medical conditions prior to contracting the virus.

The ELVPHD service area covers Burt, Cuming, Madison and Stanton Counties.

As of May 27, ELVPHD says there have been 378 COVID-19 cases in those four counties. Madison County is the only one to report any deaths.