4th COVID-19 death reported in Madison County, NE

4th COVID-19 death reported in Madison County, NENew
MADISON COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials are reporting Madison County's fourth COVID-19 death.
The Elkhorn Logan Valey Public Health Department says the death involved a male in his 70s that had several underlying medical conditions prior to contracting the virus.
The ELVPHD service area covers Burt, Cuming, Madison and Stanton Counties.
As of May 27, ELVPHD says there have been 378 COVID-19 cases in those four counties. Madison County is the only one to report any deaths.
- Burt County has had 179 tests done and 9 have come back positive.
- Two of those cases have recovered.
- Cuming County has had 303 tests done and 32 have come back positive.
- Six of those cases have recovered.
- Madison County has had 2,600 tests done and 316 have come back positive.
- 168 of those cases have recovered.
- Stanton County has had 108 tests done and 21 of them have come back positive.
- Eight of those cases have recovered.