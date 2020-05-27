70th annual Abu Bekr Shrine Circus rescheduled to Oct. 23-25

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The 70th Annual Abu Bekr Shrine Circus has been rescheduled for October 23-25, 2020 at the Tyson Events Center.

According to a press release from Abu Bekr, all tickets previously purchased will be honored for the rescheduled dates.

The Abu Bekr Shriners say in consideration of current COVID-19 concerns and the delayed reopening of public facilities, they have decided to reschedule the annual circus performances to a later date.

“We have a long-time partnership with George Cardin Circus International and they share our concerns that public health and safety needs to be our number one priority as our nation works through this public health crisis," said Abu Bekr Potentate, Sheldon Menin. “The families of Siouxland enjoy and look forward to the circus every year, and by rescheduling our cCircus no one has to miss out.”

Given the directives of the government and public health officials, Abu Bekr. in conjunction with George Cardin Circus International and the Tyson Events Center, has pushed back the 2020 Abu Bekr Shrine Circus performance dates to October.

There will be seven performances instead of the usual 10 performances. The updated Abu Bekr Shrine Circus performance scheduled for October 23-25 are:

Friday, October 23 7:00 PM

Saturday, October 24 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM, 7:00 PM

Sunday, October 25 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM, 7:00 PM

“Circus attendees will want to get their tickets early with three less performance scheduled this year than in previous years,” said Abu Bekr Circus Chairman RC Clements. “In working through all the details of rescheduling our Shrine Circus with both the Tyson Events Center and Cardin Circus International we decided that a shortened three day run of performances was the best option for this year.”

Those who have already purchased tickets for the July 29-August 2 performances can contact the Tyson Events Center box office to exchange their tickets for the new schedule or to request a refund.

Tickets for the October performances will go on sale immediately at the Tyson Events Center Box office, online at Tysoncenter.com or by calling (855) 333-8771.