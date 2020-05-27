Clouds break for western Siouxland with an isolated shower possible east

There has been plenty of wet weather to go around in Siouxland over the last five days.



We did need rain going into this stretch and almost everyone has picked up at least an inch of rain over that stretch.



Some of us have seen a little too much, though, with rivers starting to run high in eastern Siouxland.



Things do look a little quieter today with some fog and drizzle in the morning being the main headline.



That will linger longer in the east and hold temperatures in the low to mid 70s there with upper 70s elsewhere.



An isolated shower will even be possible for those in northwestern Iowa this afternoon.



Patchy fog and drizzle again develops tonight with light winds in place.



Thursday looks pretty similar to today with maybe a little more sunshine breaking through.



Friday does give us a better chance for sunshine with highs in the low 70s.



A system moves through Saturday and looks to bring light rain for much of the day.



Temperatures will struggle into the mid 60s as a result.



A shower may even linger into Sunday morning before some clearing takes place.



June starts off on Monday with dry weather and temperatures returning to the 80s through next week.