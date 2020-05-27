COVID-19 meal programs at Sioux City schools to continue into the summer

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Community School District will continue the Summer Meal Program throughout the next three months.

Free breakfast and lunch can be picked up for children, from one-year-old to 18-years-old, during specific meal distribution times.

The meals will be served at 26 different locations throughout the school district starting June 3rd and concluding August 14th. Meals will not be handed out on July 3rd.

The West Middle location is being moved to a mobile unit in the West Middle parking lot.

Food Service Director Rich Luze says, in spite of COVID-19, not much has changed with the program.

"This year the only thing different will be basically from the other summer is they won't be able to consume the meals on site. It will be the same procedures that we've been doing for the COVID Relief only just during the summer and under the Summer title," said Rich Luze, Sioux City Community School District Food Service Director.

Since the COVID-19 Relief Meal Program began, the school district has served more than 250,000 meals.