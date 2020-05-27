Fareway to distribute 35,000 masks to customers

BOONE, Iowa (KTIV) -- More than 35,000 masks were donated to Fareway by the Iowa Governor's Office and the Iowa Department of Public Health Department.

State officials say these masks are to be distributed to all 108 of Fareway's Iowa stores starting Wednesday, May 26. They will be be provided to customers on a first-come, first-serve basis until the supply is exhausted.

“I want to thank Fareway for their assistance in helping distribute masks and for their ongoing efforts to promote public health in Iowa,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The state of Iowa were provided the masks by HanesBrands, Inc.