Sioux City’s Hard Rock Casino plans to reopen on June 2

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City has announced it is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, June 2 at 9 a.m. pending state and local approval

In a press release, the Hard Rock said the new casino hours would be:

Monday 7 a.m. - Tuesday 3 a.m.

Tuesday 7 a.m. - Wednesday 3 a.m. (Except June 2; the casino will open at 9 a.m.)

Wednesday 7 a.m. - Thursday 3 a.m.

Thursday 7 a.m. - Friday 3 a.m.

Friday 7 a.m. - Monday 3 a.m. (Open 24 hours on weekends and select holidays)

Hard Rock says due to a phased opening approach, table games, valet, coat check, World Tour Buffet and the Hard Rock Hotel will remain closed until a later date.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming back our guests and team members,” said Doug Fisher, General Manager of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City. “The safety of each person who steps into our building is of the utmost importance, and we will continue working diligently with local and state authorities to ensure that our reopening is secure for everyone involved.”

Casino entrances will be limited to the main and east casino doors. The north entrance located near Main Abbey will be open during Main + Abbey operating hours only.

The company says temperature screening stations will be positioned at all entry points to ensure no one with an elevated temperature of 100.4 degrees or above enters the casino.

All Hard Rock team members who work in direct guest-service areas will wear masks as part of their uniforms. Guests are encouraged to wear masks as well.

Hard Rock says the following safety measures will be taken as well:

Floor decals to help guests maintain physical distancing.

Frequent sanitation of all screens, tabletops and food & beverage outlets.

Hand sanitizer stations throughout the property.

The availability of anti-bacterial wipes throughout the casino.

Appropriate spacing of gaming positions.

For a full set list of details, please visit hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.