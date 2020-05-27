Iowa COVID-19 cases surpass 18,000, death toll reaches 485

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- According to Iowa's COVID-19 dashboard, as of 10 a.m. Wednesday there have been 21 more COVID-19 deaths along with 595 more cases since Tuesday morning.

This brings Iowa's total to 18,256 confirmed cases with a death toll of 485. The Iowa Department of Public Health says 139,140 Iowans have been tested while 9,859 have reportedly recovered.

There have been 120,464 negative cases reported in the state.

KTIV will be reporting Iowa's COVID-19 numbers once a day at 10 a.m. For the latest real-time numbers, click here.