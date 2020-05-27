Local activist reacts to incident in Minneapolis

"It's disheartening, it's discouraging." Monique Scarlett, founder of Unity in the Community

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Local activist and founder of the group "Unity in the Community", Monique Scarlett, says that many Siouxlanders are reacting passionately to a video released from the Minneapolis incident.

"I know a lot of people are very angry- that hurt and pain is very real," said Scarlett.

She says, rather than letting emotions take over, it is important to take a step back and see what you can do.

"As a person and a leader in our community, I know that we can come together and work together to find solutions and be proactive rather than reactive," said Scarlett.

The activist adds that although this incident happened in Minneapolis, the issue at-hand is nationwide.

"It is a national issue and it is definitely out of control," adds Scarlett. "Here, we want to recognize that all police officers are not our enemies. It is just the poor examples of officers as we have just seen in Minneapolis that cause that tension," said Scarlett. "So here as a community, the best way to deal with things like this is to come together. Have these conversations. Be honest and be able to take constructive criticism and also bring some solutions to the table."

Scarlett credits local authorities for the way certain issues are handled in our city.

"I believe that Sioux City, because of the leadership of our chief of police, and he understands and is sensitive to situations like this I believe he partners and has an open door with different organizations that we keep an open communication with him," said Scarlett.

Unity in the Community is a community partnership with local law enforcement. They also collaborate with other organizations for educational purposes and information awareness for resolution.