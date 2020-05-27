Mild temperatures to continue into Thursday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Western Siouxland got to see a nice amount of sunshine today while the clouds still hung tough to the east with mild temperatures close to average.

Clouds will thicken up tonight leaving us all under mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 50s.

Thursday is looking like a very nice day as we’ll start with morning clouds but see some afternoon clearing with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A little cooler weather is then going to move in on Friday with highs in the low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Chances of light rain return to the forecast Saturday which will keep highs well below average in the mid 60s.

Most of the rain chances should move out Saturday night but Sunday will still stay mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

A warming trend is then going to kick in for the beginning of the workweek as highs by Monday get into the low 80s with mid to upper 80s possible both Tuesday and Wednesday.

The early part of next week is looking mostly dry at this point.