Morningside College offering on-campus tours, with restrictions

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Potential college students can rejoice; some colleges are allowing on-campus visits once again.

One Sioux City college that's allowing them is Morningside. But, of course, those visits won't come without several restrictions.

It's been more than two months since Morningside College administrators made the decision to stop in-person visits altogether. Now that many other places are opening back up, the college wanted to start getting back to normal too.

"We're only allowing a certain number of students come through each day and limiting the arrival time of those students too so that we can make sure we have more open common spaces available for each of our visitors, and we're only allowing each visitor to bring two guests as well," said Director of Admissions Steph Peters.

Before now, the college offered virtual tours. But for many reasons, admission directors say the in-person experience can't fit onto a computer.

"For any student doing the college search process, it's so important for them to get the feel for campus and whether or not they can envision themselves being a student here themselves. And it's important for the parents, too, to feel comfortable with where their students might be spending their college career, so I think to physically be here and get a feel for the atmosphere, the facilities, the campus, is super important," said Peters.

For those who are not comfortable with in-person visits, the college is still offering virtual tours.

As for other events this summer, no concrete decisions have been made.

"Right now it's kind of wait and see. We haven't made any firm decisions about hosting on-campus group events at this point, but we're hopeful," said Peters.