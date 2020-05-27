Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise to 12,976, officials report 10 additional deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials reported 357 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 12,976.

Health officials also reported ten more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 163.

As of May 27, officials say out of the 93,374 Nebraskans that have been tested for COVID-19, 80,004 came back negative.

Nebraska doesn't currently release recovery rates for COVID-19 patients.