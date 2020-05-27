Newest Test Iowa site opens in Sioux Center, IA

Sioux Center, IA (KTIV) -- Siouxlanders now have a new place to get tested for COVID-19. Wednesday afternoon, the fourth Test Iowa location in Sioux Center opened up for testing.

"They're very important to get people tested," said Captain Sam Otto, Public Affairs Officer.

Wednesday morning, cars lined the streets, as people waited to be tested. Like with past sites, the National Guard plays an important role in helping the site run smoothly.

"We are assisting with traffic control, some logistical coordination, and then we also have some medics inside the tent assisting the nurses with IDPH," said Otto.

But, all that work takes a lot of coordination.

"We coordinate with multiple civilian agencies, emergency managers and the military as well, department of transportation, the highway patrol, the local police department," said Otto. "It's definitely a coordinated effort between the military and civilian agencies and the governors office and IDPH to put all of this together."

Captain Otto said this site in Sioux Center will operate similar to the others.

"We have gotten the set up of the site pretty well done," said Otto. "It's a pretty efficient process to get people in and out as fast as we can."

The site will run from 8 a.m to 6 p.m.

Three Test Iowa sites are currently operating in the Siouxland area including Storm Lake and Denison. Both will be open until May 29.

The state has expanded access to COVID-19 tests. To schedule a time, you can visit TestIowa.com.

