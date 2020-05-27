Noem considers using coronavirus funds for employee salaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is developing a plan to use some of the $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds to pay state employees' March salaries and balance the budget, in case the Trump administration doesn't allow her to use the money to plug revenue shortfalls.

The Republican governor's administration is looking at using federal coronavirus relief money for employees such as highway patrol troopers, judges and prison nurses.

That would allow state government officials to put the money for those salaries towards making up losses in tax revenue.á