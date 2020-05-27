Northwestern College mourns loss of student athlete

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Northwestern College freshman Jahbreel Rounds was tragically killed following a shooting on the western end of his hometown of Wichita, Kansas. The shooting took place in the late afternoon hours on Thursday, May 22. Despite a courageous fight, Rounds died early Monday, May 25.

Rounds was a member of the Red Raider football team last season where he played defensive back.

"Jahbreel had a contagious smile, infectious personality and bright future ahead of him," commented Northwestern Head Football Coach Matt McCarty. "He had a positive effect on our team, players and campus in his short time with us. God's plan is often different than ours. We will honor Jahbreel by how we grow through this and how we love and serve others."

Officers responded at around 5 p.m. Thursday to a shooting at Magnolia Woods Apartments. Police found Rounds in the parking lot of the complex. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Rounds fought for his life for several days before he died Monday. The news was devastating for many in the community.

"There's a lot of sorrow and grief. This community lost an amazing young man, and it's going to hurt a lot of people," said Steve Martin, Head Football Coach and Teacher at Northwest High School.

A community left heartbroken following the loss of Wichita Northwest High School graduate Jahlbreel Rounds, a brother, friend and teammate gone at just 19.

"Jahlbreel had a heart of gold. Just a great kid to be around. A great teammate first and foremost, loved his teammates," said Wichita Northwest High School Football Coach Steve Martin. "It's going to be tough, we're going to have to mentor a lot of youth because this is gonna be a tough one. It is a tough one for us to swallow right now."

"The sky was the limit for Jahbreel, and it's hard to see that kind of life is gone now," said Martin. "He would go out of his way to help somebody, and that will be his legacy. He loved everybody and he loved people hard and it's gonna be hard for us to carry on what he was able to give people."

On Friday, Wichita police arrested 20-year-old Missy Barber and 18-year-old Preston Reynolds. Both were booked for first-degree murder and aggravated battery.