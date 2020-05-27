River Flood Warning until FRI 1:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Clay County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Ocheyedan River Near Spencer.

* until Friday afternoon.

* At 08AM Wednesday the stage was 8.40 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 8.00 feet.

* Forecast…The river will crest near 8.5 feet by Wednesday May 27.

The river will fall below flood stage Thursday May 28.

* At stages near 8.0 feet…Minor flooding of pasture land begins.

