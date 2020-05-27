 Skip to Content

River Flood Warning until FRI 1:00 PM CDT

Last updated today at 9:59 am
9:39 am Weather Alert, Wx Alert - Clay IA

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Clay County

The Flood Warning continues for
The Ocheyedan River Near Spencer.
* until Friday afternoon.
* At 08AM Wednesday the stage was 8.40 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 8.00 feet.
* Forecast…The river will crest near 8.5 feet by Wednesday May 27.
The river will fall below flood stage Thursday May 28.
* At stages near 8.0 feet…Minor flooding of pasture land begins.

