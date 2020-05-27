Siouxland mental health professional answers questions from the community

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- Some people find themselves struggling with mental health issues as the world continues to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic. Sarah Landsness, a substance abuse therapist with Family Wellness Associates, provides some recommendations.

Question: The stress of COVID-19 can be a lot to handle for anyone, but especially for people who are managing sobriety. What should people do if they feel overwhelmed? How is COVID-19 affecting patients?

Sarah Landsness: Definitely right now, COVID-19 has been affecting patients because it is limiting access to things like NA, AA, other community supports such as church, meeting with their sponsors or just people who help them through their anxieties or worries. Things that individuals can absolutely do is reach out via phone calls or texts and things such as online meetings. We have online meetings for AA, NA, various other things, churches meet on online. Also, call family members and friends.

Question: If you have a loved one who is sober, what can you do during these "social-distancing" times to continue to offer support?

Sarah Landsness: A lot of times, people find it difficult when they are feeling anxiety or worry, to reach out to loved ones, to find that safe place to express how they're feeling so it is important during this time to reach out to your loved ones, to reach out to those who you know may be struggling. Offer them support. Definitely offer them encouragement. Sometimes it's as easy as just giving a simple distraction.

