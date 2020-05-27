South Dakota reports 57 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - On Wednesday, South Dakota health officials confirmed 57 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths in the state.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, the state has had 54 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday, May 27, the state has tallied 4,710 total positive cases of the virus. Health officials say South Dakota currently has 1,037 active COVID-19 cases while 3,619 cases have recovered.

Officials say 101 residents remain hospitalized due to the virus. A total of 391 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.