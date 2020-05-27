UnityPoint Health-St. Lukes Foundation starts yard sign fundraiser

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The UnityPoint Health-St. Lukes Foundation has started a new fundraiser,

Foundation member Allison Kjar says the fundraiser serves a dual purpose.

The foundation is selling yard signs like these for $25. 100% of proceeds go toward UnityPoint's COVID-19 Crisis Fund. Once purchased, the yard sign will be given to a health care worker to put in their yard.

Kjar says the fundraiser will help raise money to purchase PPE, meals, and other hospital supplies.

She also says they are an uplifting show of support for their frontline staff.

"This is a fun way to donate if you are looking for a way to help and haven't found how too, this is a good and fun way to do it," said Kjar.

Kjar says even if you don't know a health care worker personally, you can still donate and they will find one to dedicate the sign to.

An ICU nurse who recently received a sign says although its been a hard last few months, and she feels proud of herself and her coworkers.

"Things have been a little stressful and just knowing that people in the community support us and are thinking about us it really does make a difference," said Alex Gerdes, ICU nurse.

For more information on how you can purchase a sign, click here.