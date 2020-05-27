Woodbury County reports 3 additional COVID-19 deaths

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Local health officials have confirmed three additional COVID-19 death since Monday, May 26.

According to the Siouxland District Health Department, this brings the county's total deaths due to the virus up to 33.

Siouxland District Health also reported eight additional cases in the county with 84 new tests reported.

As of the morning of May 27, the Iowa Department of Public Health says there have been 2,650 positive COVID-19 cases in the county.

Thus far, the SDHD has confirmed 1,335 of the county's COVID-19 cases have recovered. Officials say 202 residents have been hospitalized with 128 of them having already been discharged.