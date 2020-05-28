A calmer but slightly cooler day for Friday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a gorgeous afternoon as Sioux City made it into the 80s for only the second time this month.

The clearer skies that moved in during the day will help make conditions a little cooler tonight with lows heading down to around 50 by Friday morning.

Friday is going to be a bit cooler with highs in the low 70s for most of us despite mostly sunny skies and a lighter breeze.

Clouds will then be moving in by Friday night and chances of showers will come our way Friday night into Saturday with the best chances on Saturday being early in the day.

Highs on Saturday will be cooler in the mid to upper 60s.

It’s looking like most of the rain chances should move out by Sunday afternoon (although a morning chance is not out of the question) but a lot of the clouds will be sticking around with highs in the low 70s.

Warmer weather then moves in for the workweek as highs on Monday will likely reach the low 80s despite still a lot of clouds and maybe another slight chance of a morning shower.

More sun should shine by Tuesday as highs soar into the mid to upper 80s.

By Wednesday, we could start to see slight chances of thunderstorms move in with highs in the mid 80s.

Better chances of showers and thunderstorms look to arrive on Thursday with highs in the low 80s.